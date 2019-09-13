Teen from Mitchell, Ont., victim of fatal crash in Woolwich: police
Waterloo Regional Police say that an 18-year-old man from Mitchell, Ont., was the victim of a single-vehicle crash which occurred in Woolwich on Thursday morning.
They did not identify the victim.
Police say that the man was headed eastbound on Lobsinger Line between Durst and Martin Creek roads when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Police searched the area with police dogs but found no other victims.
They say that they were called to the scene of the incident at around 6 a.m. The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.
The collision also caused a natural gas leak which police say was repaired by Enbridge.
