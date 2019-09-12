Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Woolwich Thursday morning

One man has died in a single-vehicle car crash in Woolwich Township on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to Lobsinger Line, between Durst and Martin Creek roads, at around 6 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, they found a car flipped over in a ditch.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Canine Unit was brought in to search the area for other potential victims but found none.

They also say that the car hit a gas line and that Kitchener Hydro has been contacted to repair the damage.

Lobsinger Line was closed for several hours Thursday morning as police looked into the cause of the collision which remains under investigation.