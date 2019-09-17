Green Party Leader Elizabeth May visits Waterloo Region

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was in downtown Kitchener on Monday afternoon for the first day of a two-day visit to the region.

The visit came hours after May unveiled her party’s election platform, which the Greens say will make Canada a climate leader, in Toronto.

READ MORE: Green Party unveils election platform pegged on addressing climate emergency

“We are in a climate emergency, and politics as usual is leading us down a path we simply cannot survive,” May said in a statement. “The Green Party’s climate action plan — Mission: Possible —recognizes that our house is on fire. There’s no time left for incremental actions.”

May’s visit involved a trip to the House of Friendship and helping to canvass for the Greens’ Kitchener Centre candidate, Mike Morrice.

READ MORE: Greens have ‘very, very good chance’ at winning Guelph seat — Elizabeth May

May is scheduled to give a speech at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday about the party’s plans to protect Canadians’ privacy.

On Tuesday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in Atlantic Canada, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was in Winnipeg and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was travelling to Sudbury.