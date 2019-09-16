Edmonton Oilers
September 16, 2019 11:42 pm

Edmonton Oilers blank Jets to start pre-season

By Radio Host  630CHED

James Neal scored in the first period as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action on Sept. 16, 2019.

Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oliers
The Edmonton Oilers opened the pre-season with a 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets Monday night at Rogers Place.

Stuart Skinner (18 saves) and Dylan Wells (seven saves) combined for the shutout. Edmonton native Eric Comrie made 30 stops for the Jets.

James Neal scored the only goal of the first period. His shot from in tight caromed in off a Jets defenceman.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended the lead with 15.4 seconds left in the second period. He grabbed a rebound and maneuvered in front to flip a backhand behind Eric Comrie.

Defencemen Oscar Klefbom and Joel Persson assisted on both goals.

The Oilers will visit Vancouver on Tuesday.

