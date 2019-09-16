Man in critical condition after witnesses report drive-by shooting in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly struck in a drive-by shooting in Toronto‘s north end.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street, just north of Glencairn Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said witnesses reported shots coming from a white SUV that was last seen heading northbound on Dufferin Street.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

As of Monday evening, police didn’t release a description of the suspect(s).

