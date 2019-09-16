Crown to consider charges in massive 2017 Elephant Hill B.C. wildfire
The RCMP investigation into the cause of a massive wildfire that destroyed homes and charred nearly 2,000 square kilometres of land in British Columbia has now been passed to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.
RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the probe into the Elephant Hill blaze in 2017 was complex and lengthy.
She says the prosecution service will make a determination about which, if any, charges may be appropriate.
Details of the report examining the cause and origin of the blaze will not be released while charges are under consideration.
The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development told CFJC Today news that no charge approval decision had been made and no timeline had been set.
BC Wildfire Service data shows the Elephant Hill fire, sparked July 6, 2017, grew to be the largest wildfire in the province that year and at its peak, forced the evacuation of thousands, including the entire community of Cache Creek.
