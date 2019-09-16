Traffic
September 16, 2019 7:42 pm
Updated: September 16, 2019 7:47 pm

Fatal collision shuts down CTrain stations in downtown Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Train traffic through the downtown core was temporarily suspended on Monday after an incident involving a CTrain.

Global News
A A

CTrain stations in downtown Calgary were shut down on Monday afternoon after a pedestrian died after being hit by a train.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said a man had suffered life-threatening injuries because of the incident. Just after 5 p.m., police said the 30-year-old man died of his injuries.

Police said the incident happened at the 7 Street S.W. station. The southbound and eastbound lanes were expected to be reopened soon, police said shortly after 5 p.m.

The north and west lines were expected to be closed for an additional two hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

— With files from Global’s Cami Kepke.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
7th Street S.W. station
C Train incident
Calgary CTrain
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Transit
CPS
CTrain incident collision
Pedestrian Collision

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.