Fatal collision shuts down CTrain stations in downtown Calgary

CTrain stations in downtown Calgary were shut down on Monday afternoon after a pedestrian died after being hit by a train.

We are currently on-scene investigating a serious injury CTrain vs pedestrian collision in the West side of Downtown #Calgary. Please follow @calgarytransit for shuttle bus information. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 16, 2019

Earlier in the afternoon, police said a man had suffered life-threatening injuries because of the incident. Just after 5 p.m., police said the 30-year-old man died of his injuries.

#CTRiders we do not have an ETA on when the avenue will be re-opened. We will provide you an update as soon as we have one but, CPS will be investigating for the foreseeable future. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/2XubqZPZs7 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) September 16, 2019

Police said the incident happened at the 7 Street S.W. station. The southbound and eastbound lanes were expected to be reopened soon, police said shortly after 5 p.m.

The north and west lines were expected to be closed for an additional two hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

— With files from Global’s Cami Kepke.