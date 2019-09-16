Barrie police searching for suspect following reported theft from local Food Basics

Barrie police are searching for a suspect following a reported theft of items valued in excess of $850 from a local Food Basics on Saturday.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a woman entered the supermarket at 555 Essa Rd. and removed a quantity of over-the-counter non-prescription medication and ointments, police say.

The suspect placed the items in a large purse and left the store without paying for them, Barrie police add.

The suspect is described to be in her 30s or 40s, about five-foot-two in height, with a slim build and wearing black heeled boots, an ankle-length leopard print dress, with a dark blue hijab and glasses on her head, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Claridge of the Barrie Police Service by email at eclaridge@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.