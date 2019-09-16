Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving following 2 collisions

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing impaired driving charges following two collisions in Lindsay on Saturday night.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a vehicle travelling north on Albert Street allegedly sideswiped a parked vehicle around 10:50 p.m., injuring one of the occupants in the moving vehicle.

The driver reportedly did not stop and continued on Albert Street, rear-ending a second vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the scene of the second collision but was later located parked outside Ross Memorial Hospital, police say.

Police say officers located the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Robert Davis, 26, of Woodville, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to stop for an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 17.

