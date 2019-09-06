Tip from public leads to arrest for impaired driving in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay credit a tip from the public for an arrest for impaired driving on Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police received a report of a suspected impaired driver travelling on St. Joseph Road in Lindsay.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Amanda Kinnunen, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.

