September 6, 2019 10:44 am

Tip from public leads to arrest for impaired driving in Lindsay: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Lindsay woman is charged with impaired driving.

Police in Lindsay credit a tip from the public for an arrest for impaired driving on Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police received a report of a suspected impaired driver travelling on St. Joseph Road in Lindsay.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Amanda Kinnunen, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.

