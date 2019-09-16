Maxime Bernier invited to take part in federal election leaders’ debates

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, has been invited to take part in next month’s federal leaders’ debates after previously being shut out.

The organization in charge of Canada’s official leadership debates sent out invitations to the other party leaders last month but left Bernier off the list.

Debates commissioner David Johnston had until Monday to decide on whether to include Bernier.

Bernier has argued that not inviting him to take part in the debates was the commission’s way of excluding the only party who had anything different to say.

“It won’t be a real debate if I’m not there,” Bernier told candidates and supporters at his party’s first national conference in August.

“It will be a phony discussion where they attack each other on their superficial differences.”

Bernier was asked to provide the commission with more information while his case was considered. He said he was confident Johnston would change his mind.

In a news release, Johnston said he is satisfied that the PPC has more than one candidate with a “reasonable chance to be elected.”

“With the benefit of more recent information, I am of the view that the PPC has attracted a significant number of party members, has established a notable presence in the media and on the political landscape and, based on recent polling data, has achieved a reasonable chance of success in more than one riding,” said Johnston.

“All of these factors together enable the PPC to satisfy two of the criteria established in our Order in Council.”

Johnston, the former governor-general, sent invitations last month to Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Green leader Elizabeth May, and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Bernier has represented the riding of Beauce, Que., federally since 2006.

The PPC, built on an agenda described by Bernier as “smart populism,” has announced a slew of candidates since the election took off.

He has dismissed his political rivals — including the Conservatives, who he represented for more than a decade — for adopting left-leaning views.

“While the other parties look at polls and focus groups to decide what they stand for, and pander to every special interest group, we follow our principles,” said Bernier.

The debates will be held on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10 in English and French, respectively.

— With files from the Canadian Press