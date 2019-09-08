‘I don’t believe in mass immigration’: Maxime Bernier at PPC rally in Napanee

About 100 people from across Ontario attended a rally with People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier at the Napanee Lions Banquet Hall.

The PPC is putting itself on the political map by speaking freely about controversial topics including climate change and mass immigration.

On Sept. 4, Bernier sent out multiple tweets calling climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, “mentally unstable.”

Shortly after being criticized for his tweets, Bernier tweeted again, saying: “My goal was absolutely not to denigrate her or whoever deals with these conditions.”

During the rally, Bernier told Global News, “We must not fear the fact that the climate is changing, but there’s no emergency crisis.”

The majority of people who attended the rally applauded Bernier and his fellow PPC candidates who joined the rally. Those include Andy Brooke, who is a candidate for Kingston and the Islands, and Gene Balfour, a candidate for Haliburton.

With the federal election approaching this October, Global News asked Bernier about his current stance on mass immigration.

“I have always said the same thing. I don’t believe in mass immigration and for us, mass immigration is 350,000 newcomers a year. After three years you’ll have a million people,” says Bernier.

