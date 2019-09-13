Contractor allegedly stabbed by former owner of foreclosed home in Île Bizard

A man who refused to leave his foreclosed home in Île Bizard has allegedly stabbed a contractor commissioned to inspect the home.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 3:10 p.m. at a home located on Alphonse Desjardins street near Montée de l’Église.

Montreal police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found the 45 year-old contractor wounded in his upper body by a sharp object. He was accompanied by another contractor who was not injured.

The victim was transported to hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

Police then went inside the home and found the 49 year-old suspect. He surrendered to police and has been arrested.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the home had been foreclosed. The three inspectors were assigned to check on the house but were not expecting to see the former owner who was no longer allowed in.

Couture said the man attacked the three contractors but only managed to injure one.

The suspect is waiting to meet with investigators.

