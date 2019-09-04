Woman, 78, hospitalized after stabbing on Montreal metro: police

Montreal police received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman in her late 70s was stabbed with a sharp object at Assomption metro station.

The suspect, a 45-year-old-man, fled the scene but was located nearby by police and is now in custody, said police spokesperson Const. Emmanuel Couture.

The woman was transported to hospital with an injury to her upper body but is in stable condition, Couture said.

Witnesses told police that there did not appear to be any conflict between the suspect and the victim before the incident took place.

The incident occured while the metro car was stopped at Assomption station.

Service on part of the STM’s green metro line was halted for the police investigation but resumed by 6:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect’s motive is unknown at this time.

