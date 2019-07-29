UPDATE: 3 separate overnight stabbings leave 2 dead, 1 injured: Montreal police

Sunday was a particularly violent night in Montreal.

Police are investigating three different stabbings that left two men dead and one other wounded late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

At 11:40 p.m., Montreal police were called to the intersection of Saint-Laurent and de Maisonneuve Boulevards after receiving reports of a young man suffering stab wounds.

READ MORE: Saint-Laurent Metro reopened after teenager killed in downtown Montreal

The 18-year-old victim later succumbed to his injuries.

An hour earlier and some 10 blocks away, a 39-year-old man was stabbed in a Sainte-Catherine Street restaurant near Saint-Christophe Street.

The man suffered minor injuries, and his life is not at risk, according to police.

In both cases, the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Montreal police did, however, arrest a 62-year-old suspect in connection with a third altercation that sent a 54-year-old man to hospital in critical condition — he later died in hospital, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal and Toronto homicide rates compared

“He was unconscious when police arrived on scene. They needed to perform CPR, and he was rapidly transferred to the hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

The man was stabbed in his upper body outside a housing complex on the corner of Henri-Julien Avenue and Boucher Street, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

This is Montreal’s tenth homicide since the beginning of the year.

Police do not suspect the cases are related.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s health condition.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and Alessia Simona Maratta, and the Canadian Press

WATCH: (Jan. 9, 2019) Montreal family of murder victim fighting for justice