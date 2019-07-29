Teenager dies after stabbing in downtown Montreal

An 18-year-old has succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in downtown Montreal on Sunday night.

Montreal police were called to the intersection of Saint-Laurent and de Maisonneuve boulevards at 11:40 p.m. after officers say an altercation broke out and a young man was reportedly stabbed.

Police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The teenage victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and later died from his upper-body injuries.

Saint-Laurent Boulevard is closed between Saint-Catherine and Ontario streets, and the Saint-Laurent Metro station is closed as part of the investigation, police said.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed that no trains will not be stopping at that location until further notice.

