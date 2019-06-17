Montreal police investigating after stabbing sends 1 to hospital

Police were called to Gouin Boulevard near Saint-Jean Boulevard in Pierrefonds at around 2 a.m. on Monday after an 18-year-old man was injured by a sharp object.

The man and his friend had left a bar on Gouin Boulevard and were heading towards Raymond Street when a car stopped beside the pair, according to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says five suspects got out of the car and tried to steal the man’s wallet.

In the alleged attempted robbery, the 18-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body, police say.

Shortly after, all five suspects reportedly fled the scene.

When police arrived, the victim was conscious and transported to hospital. There is no fear for his life.

Police say the victim and his friend have co-operated very little with officers.

Police have called in the canine unit to assist in an ongoing investigation.