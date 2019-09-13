Commission presents New Brunswick Human Rights Award and new youth award

Paul McDonnell of Fredericton has been given the 2019 New Brunswick Human Rights Award for his decades of work with children living in the autism spectrum.

Human Rights Commission chairperson Nathalie Chiasson says McDonnell has worked to promote inclusion of children and respect for their diversity.

She says McDonnell was instrumental in creating autism intervention training programs for front-line staff as well as health and education specialists.

Meanwhile the Grade 4 to 6 students at Ecole Abbey-Landry in Memramcook have received the first Youth Human Rights Award.

The students have been part of a project to promote integration and inclusion.

New Brunswick Human Rights Day is observed every Sept. 15.