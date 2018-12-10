N.S. human rights awards given to activists for HIV rights, minority communities

Nova Scotians fighting for racial minorities, people with HIV and AIDS and newcomers are being recognized today for their work.

Eric Smith, an advocate for people living with HIV and AIDS, received the individual award for a lifetime spent working for the rights of people living with the illnesses.

READ: Mulgrave Park youth flood city with positive vibes

The youth award was given to Kardeisha Provo, for her creation of videos and social media that showcase positive aspects of the predominantly black community of North Preston.

The awards given out on International Human Rights Day also acknowledged the work of DeRico Symonds, an advocate for youth and co-founder of a social enterprise employing young people in Halifax’s north end.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission presented a second individual award to Huwaida Medani, an educator and inclusion consultant based in Halifax.

You are either the oppressor, the oppressed or an ally. Think about your role — #NovaScotia Human Rights Individual Award recipient Huwaida Medani. #halifax #humanrightsday pic.twitter.com/OUTb6GOr21 — Elizabeth McSheffrey (@emcsheff) December 10, 2018

Two awards were given to organizations, including one to the Inverness Development Association for making beach facilities and the boardwalk in the Cape Breton community accessible to people with disabilities.