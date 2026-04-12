Saskatchewan calls cut on movie rating rules

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA – Some local theatres in Saskatchewan are hoping to see more independent films up on the big screen after the provincial government decided to end mandatory movie ratings.

Jordan Delorme, general manager of the Roxy Theatre in Saskatoon, says the province’s old rules were so prohibitive that some filmmakers chose to privately show their work in living rooms at home.

Many couldn’t afford the $440 ratings fee or didn’t want to deal with government bureaucracy to get a movie rated so it could premiere in theatres.

“It felt like a paywall,” Delorme said in a recent interview.

Changes to the provincial law, which came into effect earlier this month, mean exhibitors and distributors are no longer required to get a government rating before showing their work publicly.

Those typical ratings are now optional: G (general), PG (parental guidance), 14A (under 14 accompanied by an adult), 18A (under 18 accompanied by an adult) and R (restricted to those 18 and older).

Story continues below advertisement

But theatres must still come up with their own advisories to ensure the public is aware of any explicit content.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, which regulates films, says theatres don’t have to enforce most age-based restrictions, though prohibitions remain in place for adult films.

It says such films, with sexual activity as their main object, can’t be sold, rented or shown to those under 18.

“The new (law) requires exhibitors to display relevant film content information, which parents and guardians can rely on in determining whether to permit certain age groups to view a film,” the authority said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the age of online streaming, Delorme said, it has become nearly impossible to enforce what teens watch.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would certainly advise people what the content is and advise them whether or not we think that it might be suitable for somebody of that particular age,” he said.

“But it’s not our job to say, ‘You cannot see this movie because of what the content is.'”

The legal changes have bigger effects on filmmakers and exhibitors wanting to show independent work, he added.

The Roxy had to jump through hoops to screen nearly 100-year-old silent films and family friendly documentaries not rated by the province.

“It feels kind of silly at that point,” Delorme said.

Lenore Maier, the executive and artistic director at the Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon, said rating fees were prohibitive for many local filmmakers.

“There’s so few of them. Any time we can make it easier to get independent local movies on screens in Saskatchewan, that’s a win for us.”

Maier said her theatre plans to continue using the letter ratings system, noting exhibitors can still use ratings from other provinces when making advisories.

“There’s definitely no interest in actively hiding that information, because that’s not a benefit to anybody,” she said.

“Not a lot will change from the moviegoer side of things. I think it might look a little different, but it’ll be something people adjust to very quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Movie Theatres Association of Canada said the Saskatchewan law levels the playing field with streaming platforms and live event venues, which aren’t subject to government ratings.

“The new framework gives consumers a better understanding of a film’s themes, language and imagery compared to a generic rating, allowing for individuals to make more informed choices,” it said in a statement.

Saskatchewan’s consumer affairs authority said the law was modelled after Ontario, which did away with ratings in 2019.

Exhibitors in the province are required to display contact information if anyone has questions or complaints, it added.

Robert Hardy, executive director of ScreenSask in Regina, said the Saskatchewan law reflects the modern world as more people move to watching content online.

“The biggest issue is going to be for parents — making sure that your kids are going to see movies that are OK by you. And I think if it works properly, this should work just as well or better,” he said.

“Saskatchewan and Ontario are the leaders in this area, which is great. I could see other provinces taking this example and saying, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this too.'”

Timothy Lenko, a writer and director in Moose Jaw, Sask., said Saskatchewan’s previous rules created obstacles.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to clear up so many headaches where we don’t have to worry about that step,” said Lenko, who’s also a co-ordinator with the Moose Jaw Film Festival.

“We are able to have full control over issuing ethical, transparent notices to audiences. It’s fantastic.”

Randy Goulden, executive director of the Yorkton Film Festival — Saskatchewan’s longest-running film festival, also applauded the move.

“We’re very pleased that there’s going to be the opportunity for more Canadian content,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.