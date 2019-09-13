Peterborough man arrested after allegedly robbing pair at knifepoint

A Peterborough man faces weapons-related charges after allegedly robbing two people in the city’s south end early Thursday morning.

According to police, two individuals were invited to a friend’s residence on Crawford Drive. As soon as they entered the residence, police say they were approached by a man carrying a knife who allegedly demanded they turn over their property.

Police say the individuals turned over backpacks, phones and cash. The suspect then reportedly fled the area, and police were called.

According to police, officers responded and found the suspect walking on Crawford Drive. He was then arrested.

Police also say officers located the alleged victims’ property in the suspect’s possession.

Michael MacKenzie, 24, of Peterborough, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Thursday, police said.

