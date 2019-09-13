Peterborough police warning of possible firearm in East City connected to suspect arrest

Peterborough police are warning the public of a possible firearm in the East City area following an arrest there on Thursday evening.

Police say they were conducting a neighbourhood article search near Nicholls Oval for evidence outstanding following the arrest of a suspect.

Details of the arrest have not been disclosed, however police caution there is a “possibility” there may be a real or replica firearm in the area.

Anyone who locates this item or anything else that is deemed suspicious in the East City area is asked to contact police immediately at 705-876-1122 ext. 275.

