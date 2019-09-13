United Way CEO floats idea of excess campaign funds going directly to homeless initiatives

When it comes to recognizing community needs in Peterborough, United Way of Peterborough and District CEO Jim Russell says due to situations like tent city in Victoria Park this summer, the issue of homelessness looms large in Peterborough.

As a result, he’s advancing the idea of the 2019 United Way campaign addressing it directly.

“So we’re committing that every dollar we raise beyond the goal that we hit — and we will hit it — will go toward that emergent issue, that crisis issue that’s emerging right now in our community,” Russell explained.

“We think there needs to be a strategic focus on homelessness and we need to work collectively with service providers and governments in addressing that.”

Peterborough’s Community Care Access Centre includes a housing resource centre. CEO Kirsten Armbrust says any new money for addressing the plight of the homeless and those living in precarious housing situations would be welcome.

In any of these situations, she says, assistance needs to tailored to the individuals involved.

“Sometimes its direct financial support, like help paying off a utility bill, or first and last months’ rent,” Armbrust said.

“Sometimes it’s simple as beds — some need beds, and sometimes people need, really, the one-on-one with a counselor, advocate for landlords, or other service providers.”

The 2019 United Way of Peterborough and District kicks off September 18

