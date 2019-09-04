Lethbridge United Way kicks off #LocalLove campaign
People in Lethbridge are getting a chance to show their #locallove this year, with “do-gooders” getting some extra celebration of their work from the United Way.
The Lethbridge United Way launched its 2019 campaign on Wednesday, showcasing 20 programs in southern Alberta it would be funding and supporting this year.
The program focuses on helping food-access programs, people with mental illness, social inclusion for new Canadian families and literacy programs to reduce education inequality for children in the region.
READ MORE: United Way announces partnerships with Southwest Alberta organizations
The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the smaller non-profits and charities from smaller communities that do not gain support and funding as easily as larger organizations do.
“Eight of the programs United Way is funding this year are outside of the Lethbridge city limits,” United Way board president, Danielle Davids, said.
“Smaller communities face many of the same issues as we do here in Lethbridge but have fewer resources to address them.”
Lethbridge United Way 2019 #LocalLove Campaign
- Interfaith Food Bank – Baby Bundle Program
- John Howard Society – Re-Entry Support Program
- Lethbridge Family Services – Community Connections Volunteer Program
- Lethbridge Food Bank – Mindful Munchies Program
- Lethbridge Soup Kitchen – Breakfast Program
- Pincher Creek Food Bank – Cookery Classes
- St. John Ambulance – Gift of Safety Vehicle Restraint Program
- Allied Arts Council of Pincher Creek – Expressive Arts
- Canadian Bhutanese Society – Sport for Healthy Body, Healthy Mind
- Inclusion Foothills – Family Support Program
- Parkinson Association of Alberta – Rural Outreach
- Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association – Self-Advocacy Workshops
- Southern Alberta Self-Help Association – Daily Activity & Employment Program
- Schizophrenia Society of Alberta – Peer Support Program
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge & District – Traditional Mentoring
- Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills Child & Youth Programs
- Fort Macleod Kids First Family Centre – Thrifty Kitchen, Now We’re Cooking & Taste Buds
- Frontier College – Summer Literacy Camp
READ MORE: Streets Alive Mission partners with Lethbridge Soup Kitchen for evening meal program
United Way announced it would be providing funding for 20 programs in July.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.