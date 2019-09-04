Lethbridge United Way kicks off #LocalLove campaign

People in Lethbridge are getting a chance to show their #locallove this year, with “do-gooders” getting some extra celebration of their work from the United Way.

The Lethbridge United Way launched its 2019 campaign on Wednesday, showcasing 20 programs in southern Alberta it would be funding and supporting this year.

The program focuses on helping food-access programs, people with mental illness, social inclusion for new Canadian families and literacy programs to reduce education inequality for children in the region.

The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the smaller non-profits and charities from smaller communities that do not gain support and funding as easily as larger organizations do.

“Eight of the programs United Way is funding this year are outside of the Lethbridge city limits,” United Way board president, Danielle Davids, said.

“Smaller communities face many of the same issues as we do here in Lethbridge but have fewer resources to address them.”

Lethbridge United Way 2019 #LocalLove Campaign

Interfaith Food Bank – Baby Bundle Program

John Howard Society – Re-Entry Support Program

Lethbridge Family Services – Community Connections Volunteer Program

Lethbridge Food Bank – Mindful Munchies Program

Lethbridge Soup Kitchen – Breakfast Program

Pincher Creek Food Bank – Cookery Classes

St. John Ambulance – Gift of Safety Vehicle Restraint Program

Allied Arts Council of Pincher Creek – Expressive Arts

Canadian Bhutanese Society – Sport for Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Inclusion Foothills – Family Support Program

Parkinson Association of Alberta – Rural Outreach

Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association – Self-Advocacy Workshops

Southern Alberta Self-Help Association – Daily Activity & Employment Program

Schizophrenia Society of Alberta – Peer Support Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge & District – Traditional Mentoring

Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills Child & Youth Programs

Fort Macleod Kids First Family Centre – Thrifty Kitchen, Now We’re Cooking & Taste Buds

Frontier College – Summer Literacy Camp

United Way announced it would be providing funding for 20 programs in July.