Downtown Edmonton retailers dig in amid rash of restaurant closures: ‘Not going anywhere’

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The loss of several restaurants in downtown Edmonton is being felt by nearby businesses of all kinds.

The story is a bit different for retailer Audrey’s Books, which has called the city’s core home for over 50 years.

Like many trying to make a living downtown, the bookstore on Jasper Avenue at 107 Street has similar issues of accessibility, construction, and parking being barriers to business.

“We were affected by the design and construction of the huge park behind us and the apartment buildings that were being built, that sort of thing,” said manager Kelly Dyer, in reference to the O-day’min Park directly to the north of the store.

Dyer has seen the core ebb and flow through the years, with some businesses closing their doors.

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In that time, however, she’s also seen some growth.

“It’s always sad to see businesses leave downtown, but at the same time, we’re still seeing more come in and we’re seeing more expand,” she said.

This week, the Downtown Revitalization Coalition said downtown safety remains a concern and deters people from coming. So to does construction for the Valley Line LRT and various road work projects.

On Wednesday, the group called on city council to implement emergency measures, saying the current efforts by the city aren’t working and if they don’t make changes — there’s fears more businesses will close.

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Heather Thomson, vice-president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, supports the DRC’s calls to action because she said for every one business that opens in the core, two more close.

1:47 Urgent call to Edmonton city council to address downtown business closures

In an interview with Global News, Ward O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson said she has been focused on downtown recovery since the pandemic, with half a billion dollars in investment being made towards revitalization.

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“It’s not perfect, there’s still a ways to go but I do think we’ve made progress,” Stevenson said.

“Comparing the downtown now to where it was three years ago — it’s night and day.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Comparing the downtown now to where it was three years ago — it's night and day."

Jordan Singer, who operates luxury menswear store Henry Singer at 102 Street and 103 Avenue in the Ice District, hopes that is the case.

“I think that we are seeing some small improvements, but I just think we need to make greater efforts to expedite the situation,” Singer said.

The men’s fashion store has only been in Stantec Tower for a few years, but the business has been a mainstay in downtown Edmonton for more than 85 years.

They also share concerns that caused the closure of restaurants.

“For us, we’d love to see more accessibility, a sense of safety for folks coming into downtown,” Singer said.

1:39 ‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Half a dozen downtown Edmonton restaurants closing

He stressed the importance of a vibrant downtown core and what support from customers would mean for not just his business, but others, too.

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“Small business, restaurants create the texture of any city centre and I think it’s critical that these businesses can survive and thrive in downtown Edmonton .

“We’d love to have them as neighbours, so we want to see more of that.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We'd love to have them as neighbours, so we want to see more of that."

Even with the economic uncertainty downtown, both businesses say they are in it for the long haul.

“We believe in downtown Edmonton,” said Singer. “We’ve been here a long time and we’re not going anywhere. We believe that downtown is an amazing place to operate as a business.”

“We’ve survived a lot so we’re pretty tough,” Dyer said. “I think we have no plans of going anywhere.”

Their hopes now turn to the city to ensure businesses that choose downtown have the supports they need to bring vibrancy and growth back to the core.