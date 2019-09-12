Canada
September 12, 2019 4:51 pm

Emergency crews on scene of reported explosion at UNB Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews respond to Head Hall at UNB Fredericton on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Silas Brown / Global News
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at Fredericton’s University of New Brunswick campus.

UNB security said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that Head Hall has been evacuated due to an emergency situation. 

The building remains blocked off by police and has been placed on lockdown as of 5:30 p.m.

All evening classes are cancelled as part of the investigation.

UNB spokesperson Sonya Gilks said a “small pop” was heard coming from the closet in one of the labs.

She is currently unsure of when the building will reopen.

-With files from Silas Brown.

 

