Emergency crews on scene of reported explosion at UNB Fredericton

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at Fredericton’s University of New Brunswick campus.

UNB security said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that Head Hall has been evacuated due to an emergency situation.

Emergency services are on scene assessing the situation. Please avoid the area and we will advise when we have more information pic.twitter.com/EP6QcEWwNV — UNB Security (@UNBSecurity) September 12, 2019

The building remains blocked off by police and has been placed on lockdown as of 5:30 p.m.

All evening classes are cancelled as part of the investigation.

UNB spokesperson Sonya Gilks said a “small pop” was heard coming from the closet in one of the labs.

She is currently unsure of when the building will reopen.

-With files from Silas Brown.