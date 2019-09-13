Crime
September 13, 2019 7:37 am
Updated: September 13, 2019 7:40 am

Police search for suspect after alleged arson at Dartmouth barber shop

By Morning news reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect following a suspected arson at Legends Barber Shop in Dartmouth, N.S.

Ashley Field/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect following an alleged arson at a barber shop this morning in Dartmouth.

Police and fire crews responded to a call just after 2:30 a.m., on Friday that Legends Barber Shop on Highfield Park Drive was on fire.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man throw something into the business before fleeing on foot.

Multiple police units and a police service dog searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

He’s described as 5’6 ” tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs and wearing a blue-hooded shirt.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

