Police search for suspect after alleged arson at Dartmouth barber shop
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect following an alleged arson at a barber shop this morning in Dartmouth.
Police and fire crews responded to a call just after 2:30 a.m., on Friday that Legends Barber Shop on Highfield Park Drive was on fire.
READ MORE: Pleasures and Treasures on Quinpool robbed at knifepoint
Police say witnesses reported seeing a man throw something into the business before fleeing on foot.
Multiple police units and a police service dog searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
He’s described as 5’6 ” tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs and wearing a blue-hooded shirt.
WATCH: Blaze at west-end Halifax barber shop deemed suspicious
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.