Pleasures and Treasures on Quinpool robbed at knifepoint: Halifax police

A sex shop in Halifax was robbed by a man with a knife Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at Pleasures and Treasures located at 6232 Quinpool Road was reported at around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a man with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.

The staff gave him an undisclosed amount of money, according to police, and he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black suit and a hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.