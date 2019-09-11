Police charge man in stabbing caught on camera in Halifax

A man faces five charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, after a stabbing caught on video in Halifax.

Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, three men were in front of the Global Halifax studio when a brief altercation occurred.

READ MORE: Halifax police in standoff on Windmill Road in Dartmouth

The altercation was caught on video, which showed one of the men jabbing another with a knife before walking out of range of the surveillance camera in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street.

Stains of what appears to be blood could also be seen where the incident occurred.

On Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of the incident.

Police said they believe the three men know each other.

Police said they have charged 43-year-old Brian Stanley Knowles of Halifax in the incident.

READ MORE: Halifax man face charges for robbing, assaulting victim on Gottingen Street

Knowles was also arrested in August in connection with an altercation with a man reportedly not known to him on Gottingen Street. He faced charges for robbery and assault.

The suspect is being held at police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen St. and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Halifax man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his hand.

—With files from Graeme Benjamin