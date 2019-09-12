2 youths arrested following afternoon robbery in Dartmouth
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Dartmouth Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report just after noon of a “sensory irritant” being sprayed in one of the open areas of the Alderney Gate Public Library.
Officers then determined that a man had been robbed and sprayed with the sensory irritant by a group of youths.
“A bystander pulled the fire alarm at that location causing the area to be evacuated,” police said in a news release a few hours later.
Two of the youths were arrested a short time later.
They’re scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face robbery charges.
