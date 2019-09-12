Crime
September 12, 2019 2:11 pm

2 youths arrested following afternoon robbery in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on March 02, 2018.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
A A

Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Dartmouth Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report just after noon of a “sensory irritant” being sprayed in one of the open areas of the Alderney Gate Public Library.

READ MORE: Police charge man in stabbing caught on camera in Halifax

Officers then determined that a man had been robbed and sprayed with the sensory irritant by a group of youths.

“A bystander pulled the fire alarm at that location causing the area to be evacuated,” police said in a news release a few hours later.

READ MORE: Halifax police in standoff on Windmill Road in Dartmouth

Two of the youths were arrested a short time later.

They’re scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face robbery charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alderney Drive
Alderney Gate Public Library
Crime
Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Police
Robbery
Sensory Irritant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.