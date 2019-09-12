Man, 24, charged with impaired driving in Severn: Orillia OPP

A 24-year-old Severn man has been charged with impaired driving on Wednesday evening, Orillia OPP say.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers were on general patrol conducting speed enforcement on Upper Big Chute Road in Severn, Ont., police say.

Police clocked a vehicle travelling at at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, officers say.

READ MORE: OPP investigate two-vehicle crash on County Road 56, one sent to Toronto area hospital

After approaching the vehicle, officers say they determined through an investigation that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Stephan Deneau was subsequently charged with impaired driving offences, police say.

READ MORE: 28-year-old Barrie man facing 68 charges after firearms, drugs, vehicles seized: police

Deneau was released with a court date of Oct. 15 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia. He was also issued a Part 3 summons for the same court date.

OPP say the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded.

WATCH: (March 27, 2019) Peterborough County OPP report spike in impaired driving cases