Greens urged to drop Simcoe North candidate over post about mailing pig carcass to Muslims

The Green Party‘s federal candidate in the Ontario riding of Simcoe North is under fire over a 2007 Facebook post in which he appeared to suggest he wanted to mail pieces of a pig carcass to Muslims.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling for the Greens to drop Erik Schomann over the post in question, in which he showed a picture of himself and others roasting a pig along with the caption: “we sent the left-overs to Denmark in support of the protesters of the Muhammed comic.”

READ MORE: Party leaders dive into campaigning in B.C., Alberta, Ontario

That references a controversy back in 2005 after a Danish newspaper published cartoon drawings of the Prophet Muhammed, and which prompted criticism from Muslim groups as well as violent backlash from some extremists. Islam forbids depictions of Muhammed.

Muslims do not eat pork — it is considered unclean and taboo.

Mustafa Farooq, the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the post is unacceptable.

WATCH BELOW: Investigation launched after gift-wrapped pig head delivered to Islamic centre

“We call upon the Green Party of Canada to drop Mr. Schomann as a candidate,” Farooq said.

“While we greatly cherish the free speech rights of all Canadians, when you start promising to mail pieces of a pig carcass, you can no longer stand with the integrity and moral commitment that all those who wish to be elected must have.”

READ MORE: Green Party’s Pierre Nantel calls for Quebec independence

Farooq also said: “Sending pieces of a pig carcass, of course, is a common practice amongst members of the alt-right who believe that sending pieces of a pig will intimidate our community. Indeed, prior to the Quebec City Mosque shootings, a pig’s head was left at the mosque.”

The post in question is backdating, meaning the publication date on it has been changed to Oct. 31, 1983.

But Facebook also still makes it possible to see the real publication date, which was March 15, 2007.

Global News reached out to the Green Party on Thursday morning asking if it was aware of the post but has not received a response.

This post will be updated with any received response.