Penticton RCMP investigating downtown assault involving baseball bat

Police are investigating an assault in downtown Penticton on Wednesday morning that involved a baseball bat.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened along the 200 block of Winnipeg Street, around 10 a.m., and involved two individuals in an altercation who know each other and are also known to police.

Police say witnesses reported a male assaulting another male with a baseball bat on the sidewalk.

RCMP Const. James Grandy said when officers arrived, the victim was found with minor injuries, while the suspect was located in a nearby residence.

“Further investigation revealed the pair were known to one another,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy, “and both were equally involved in the assault, for which the true reason has yet to be determined.”

