Bystanders help restrain alleged assault suspect: West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP say a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Thursday, then tossed her belongings into Okanagan Lake, was expected to appear in court on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., at the Rotary Dog Park along the southern end of Gellatly Road.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, a group of bystanders had surrounded an intoxicated male, who was being restrained by one of his alleged assault victims.

READ MORE: Assault charges laid after Prince Albert RCMP officer injured during manhunt

Police added that independent witnesses told them a verbal exchange between the suspect and the woman quickly escalated to a physical assault against the woman, without warning.

Following the attack, the suspect allegedly tossed the victim’s personal belongings into Okanagan Lake.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 13, 2019): Woman charged after racist tirade, assault on man

“As bystanders began to gather in an effort to prevent the suspect from leaving, the victim called a family member who attended the scene and confronted the suspect to await the arrival of police,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“It is believed that the suspect proceeded to assault that family member, who then physically restrained the suspect, with the support of bystanders until police could arrive on scene.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 1, 2019): Fired Saskatoon police officer found not guilty of assault

Police said the victims were both from West Kelowna: a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s. Both sustained what police called non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Police added the suspect, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address who originates from Ontario, is facing a number of potential charges. He was held overnight in custody.