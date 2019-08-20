Crime
August 20, 2019 1:17 pm

Winnipeg man charged after theft, assault in Regina, police say

By Online Producer  Global News

The suspect reportedly entered the business, took store items and got in a fight with the employee, according to police.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

Regina police say they have charged a Winnipeg man, 23, with theft and assault following an alleged robbery on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident took place inside a Regina business located on the 4200 block of Albert Street shortly before 1: 30 a.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Update: Regina police arrest suspect involved in Sunday morning stabbing

The suspect reportedly entered the business, took store items and got in a fight with the employee, according to police.

Police say the suspect left the business before assaulting someone else outside. He was located by police a short time later in the 13th Avenue and Albert Street area.

READ MORE: Regina man charged with assault in stabbing

Kristopher Jordan Holomay is charged with aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

WATCH (Aug. 19, 2019): Summer Bash volunteer falls victim to car theft in Regina

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Albert Street
Assualt
regina business
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
Robbery
RPS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.