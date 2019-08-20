Winnipeg man charged after theft, assault in Regina, police say

Regina police say they have charged a Winnipeg man, 23, with theft and assault following an alleged robbery on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident took place inside a Regina business located on the 4200 block of Albert Street shortly before 1: 30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly entered the business, took store items and got in a fight with the employee, according to police.

Police say the suspect left the business before assaulting someone else outside. He was located by police a short time later in the 13th Avenue and Albert Street area.

Kristopher Jordan Holomay is charged with aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

