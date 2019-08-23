Winnipeg man arrested, charged with assault in Kenora, Ont.

A Winnipeg man has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in connection with an assault in Kenora, Ont.

Police were called to the incident in Kenora’s north side around 7p.m. Wednesday after a man was assaulted with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed there were two suspects responsible for the assault.

Police arrested Winnipegger Chris Flett, 30, on Thursday, and charged him with aggravated assault and failing to comply with probation.

The second suspect remains at large and the investigation continues.

