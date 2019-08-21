Canada
August 21, 2019 2:40 pm

Hamilton police arrest Waterfront Trail assault suspect

By News Anchor  Global News

A couple told police they had been assaulted by a man on a bike near Wild Waterworks at Confederation Park on July 7.

Hamilton police are crediting the public with helping to identify an assault suspect.

On Sunday, July 7, police say a couple riding their bikes on the Waterfront Trail were confronted and assaulted by a man on a bike, who took off when police were called.

A photo of the suspect was released and police say thanks to tips from the public, the man was identified.

Police say 53-year-old Roderick Campbell was taken into custody in Burlington on Friday and is being held for a bail hearing.

He is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

