Hamilton police arrest Waterfront Trail assault suspect

Hamilton police are crediting the public with helping to identify an assault suspect.
READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant in connection with Waterfront Trail assault
On Sunday, July 7, police say a couple riding their bikes on the Waterfront Trail were confronted and assaulted by a man on a bike, who took off when police were called.
A photo of the suspect was released and police say thanks to tips from the public, the man was identified.
Police say 53-year-old Roderick Campbell was taken into custody in Burlington on Friday and is being held for a bail hearing.
READ MORE: Hamilton closes waterfront trails due to high water levels of Lake Ontario
He is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.