Penticton man, 77, charged with attempted murder in domestic assault incident
An elderly Penticton man is in custody after being charged with attempted murder, according to RCMP.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, was arrested Sept. 6 following a reported assault along the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road at 7:45 a.m. the same day.
Penticton RCMP said when officers arrived on scene, they found an injured 78-year-old woman.
Officers performed first aid until Emergency Services arrived and transported the victim to hospital.
A court document outlining the charge alleges Spoerlein repeatedly stabbed Bernadita Spoerlein with a kitchen knife.
Spoerlein’s next court appearance, according to court documents, will be Sept. 12.
