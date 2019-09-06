Man, 77, in custody after woman, 78, assaulted: Penticton RCMP

Police in Penticton say they are investigating an assault involving two seniors, with one taken to hospital and the other in custody.

The incident occurred Friday morning, around 7:45 a.m., with police being called to the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road.

READ MORE: Fatal assault on senior outside Vancouver Costco leads to manslaughter charge

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis said the victim was a 78-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A 77-year-old male was arrested and is currently in custody.

The incident is being investigated, with police noting there is no ongoing risk to the public.

They added that more details may be available as the investigation progresses.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 4, 2019): Lethbridge senior assaulted in front yard in 4th random incident since October