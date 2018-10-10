Crime
Port Colborne Senior facing impaired driving and assault charges following attack on stranger

WAINFLEET, Ont. – A 65-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking and threatening to kill a stranger.

Niagara regional police allege the man began tailgating a 23-year-old woman while she came home from work on Tuesday evening.

They say when the woman pulled over to let him pass, he sideswiped her three times, forcing both her vehicle and his into a ditch.

Police allege he then produced a weapon, began shouting death threats, and started hitting her windshield.

The woman called police, who say they used a conductive electrical weapon to subdue him after he challenged them to a fight.

The man from Port Colborne, Ont., is facing six charges including uttering death threats, assault with a weapon, and operating a vehicle with blood alcohol levels over the legal limit.

Global News