Trio used ‘sleight of hand’ to steal Burlington woman’s credit card: police

Halton police say they’re still looking for three suspects they say used “sleight of hand” to steal a credit card from a 73-year-old woman Aug 26. in Burlington.

Investigators with the financial crimes unit say one of the three obtained the victim’s PIN while she was inside the Sobey’s on Brant Street.

Not long after, a female suspect met up with the eventual victim in the grocery store’s parking lot and used “sleight of hand” to take the card while distracting the woman, say police.

Derek Gray from the financial crimes unit told Global News the trio then used the card at a local bank ATM and pharmacy to buy pre-paid credit cards totalling around $2,800 in charges.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects, around five-feet-eight-inches, with one described as heavy set with a “baby blue” ballcap and the other a medium build man who wore “jean shorts.”

The female suspect is aslo described as five-feet-eight-inches with reddish-brown hair, a pink t-shirt, and blue shorts.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca or call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext 2344.

