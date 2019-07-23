Halton police warning prepaid credit card users of scam with altered bar codes

Halton police are looking for a man and woman believed to have pulled off a unique prepaid credit card scam.

Investigators allege the pair conceived a system where they place barcodes over top of the cardboard packaging housing prepaid Visas and Mastercards that have yet to be purchased.

A cashier would then scan the prepaid card during a purchase, and the funds would load onto another card, not the one being purchased, police say.

According to police, the fraud has generated a number of complaints over the last few months.

Detectives say they were tipped off to the scam when a potential victim bought a prepaid Mastercard in June at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burlington and loaded $150 onto it.

Police say the purchaser discovered the barcode had a different card number than the actual Mastercard in the sealed package.

“Finding this strange, the victim checked the card and discovered that his funds were not loaded onto the card,” Halton police said in a release.

Investigators are now looking for the two suspects and have obtained their images from a security camera after they reportedly used the Mastercard at the Pump House Grille on Lakeshore Road East in Port Credit.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call Halton police 905-825-4777 ext. 2305 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

