Alleged shoplifter tried to evade officers by changing clothes: Hamilton police

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged shoplifting spree in the area around the Centre on Barton.

Hamilton police say officers picked up the suspect at a convenience store on Kenilworth and Britannia avenues on Monday night after a call about reported thefts at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Barton Street.

Witnesses say the man was in the pharmaceutical aisle of the Shoppers removing tags from items and then shoving them in his pockets before allegedly evading store security and taking off on foot.

According to police, the alleged shoplifter changed his clothing but was still spotted by officers out front of the convenience store.

A search turned up medications and personal grooming tools that police allege were stolen from the Shoppers.

Later, officers learned the man was wanted on six outstanding warrants related to suspected property theft.

The man, with no fixed address, is facing charges related to theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

