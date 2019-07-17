Shoplifting spree on the mountain ends when man tries to steal meat: Hamilton police

Police say a 37-year-old man’s attempt to steal meat from a Metro store on the mountain put an end to his alleged two-week-long “shoplifting spree.”

Investigators say the man was picked up on Tuesday afternoon near the Metro grocery store located at 967 Fennell Ave. E.

The man, who was chased by Metro staff after the alleged meat theft, was nabbed by police after he tried to disguise himself with a change of clothing.

The man was arrested when officers found him hiding in a nearby backyard.

Police say about $1,000 in merch, including power tools, beer, and grooming products, were found in a duffel bag and baby stroller he was using during the alleged Metro robbery attempt.

Investigators have since been able to connect the suspect to a number of thefts in the area over a two-week period.

The man, of no fixed address, faces 22 charges related to theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and fail to comply with probation.

