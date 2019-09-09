‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ star Robert Axelrod dead at 70

Former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor Robert Axelrod died in Los Angeles on Sept. 7. He was 70.

The late actor’s agent sent out a statement on Axelrod’s Twitter account on Sunday.

“This is @rob27axelrod’s agent Kelly from @MobileMonicker. It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed,” Kelly tweeted.

A statement about Axelrod’s death was embedded with the tweet.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write that client, Robert (Bob) Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70,” the statement read. “Robert was primarily known as a guitarist in the early 1970s and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice gave way to the creation of over 150 characters including the legendary Lord Zedd and Finister from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Wizardmon from Digimon.

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions. His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”

A GoFundMe has been created to cover the late actor’s final expenses and memorial service, which will be held on Nov. 9.

Axelrod is survived by his sister.