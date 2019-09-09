Lindsay police lay theft, drug possession and impaired driving charges on weekend

Police in Lindsay laid several charges over the weekend.

On Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers located a suspect after a dirt bike was stolen on Sept. 4 around 10 p.m. Police allege the suspect threatened the owner and stole the bike.

Joshua David Pidgeon, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, uttering a threat to cause death and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.

Impaired driving

On Saturday around 7:50 p.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop along Cambridge Street south. The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

James Michael Doiron, 41, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 17.

Drug possession

Also on Saturday, police investigated reports just before midnight of a suspicious person in the area of the Wellington Street bridge. Officers located a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

The man allegedly ran from the area but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Police say the man was found in possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen William Jackson, 28, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

