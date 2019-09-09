Drivers without insurance, permits charged in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Crime
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid multiple charges against drivers over the weekend.

Vehicle stops on the weekend by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in multiple charges for drivers, such as driving without insurance.

After a stop conducted on Kent Street East in Lindsay on Friday, Melissa Maides, 36, of Lindsay was charged with:

  • Two counts of driving while under suspension
  • Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Breach of probation

Also on Friday, a vehicle was observed with an expired validation tag while travelling on Highway 35. Pamela Burdeyney, 59, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Fenelon Township), was charged with:

  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit

In a vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 8 on Friday, Lucas McKee, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Verulam Township), was charged with:

  • Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit
  • Failure to apply for a permit upon becoming an owner

All three are scheduled to make separate court appearances in Lindsay on Nov. 5.

On Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle with an expired validation tag travelling on Helen Street in Bobcaygeon. Antonio Cristalli, 54, of Vaughan was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1.

