Drivers without insurance, permits charged in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP
Vehicle stops on the weekend by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in multiple charges for drivers, such as driving without insurance.
After a stop conducted on Kent Street East in Lindsay on Friday, Melissa Maides, 36, of Lindsay was charged with:
- Two counts of driving while under suspension
- Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Breach of probation
Also on Friday, a vehicle was observed with an expired validation tag while travelling on Highway 35. Pamela Burdeyney, 59, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Fenelon Township), was charged with:
- Driving while under suspension
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit
In a vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 8 on Friday, Lucas McKee, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Verulam Township), was charged with:
- Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit
- Failure to apply for a permit upon becoming an owner
All three are scheduled to make separate court appearances in Lindsay on Nov. 5.
On Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle with an expired validation tag travelling on Helen Street in Bobcaygeon. Antonio Cristalli, 54, of Vaughan was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit.
He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1.
