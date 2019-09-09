Drivers without insurance, permits charged in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Vehicle stops on the weekend by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in multiple charges for drivers, such as driving without insurance.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP lay 4 impaired driving charges over weekend

After a stop conducted on Kent Street East in Lindsay on Friday, Melissa Maides, 36, of Lindsay was charged with:

Two counts of driving while under suspension

Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Breach of probation

Also on Friday, a vehicle was observed with an expired validation tag while travelling on Highway 35. Pamela Burdeyney, 59, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Fenelon Township), was charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit

In a vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 8 on Friday, Lucas McKee, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Verulam Township), was charged with:

Use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit

Failure to apply for a permit upon becoming an owner

All three are scheduled to make separate court appearances in Lindsay on Nov. 5.

On Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle with an expired validation tag travelling on Helen Street in Bobcaygeon. Antonio Cristalli, 54, of Vaughan was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1.

WATCH: OPP in Brighton unveil state-of-the-art distracted driving simulator