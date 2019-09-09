Busy weekend has Guelph police urging university students to be respectful

Some students returning to the University of Guelph received a failing grade from police during the first weekend of the school year.

Numerous calls were placed to Guelph police and bylaw officers due to noisy house parties throughout the city, police said in a news release on Monday.

With that comes with a message from headquarters urging students to be respectful of their neighbours and the community.

“Although we understand the desire to celebrate your return to school, it is important to respect your neighbours and their right to a peaceful night’s sleep,” police said.

They recommended two ways to avoid officers crashing the party: keeping the music down and making sure guests remain inside.

Police said numerous tickets were issued for noise complaints, public urination and open alcohol in public over the weekend.

They also urged revellers to organize a designated driver or use public transit, taxis and ride-sharing apps when heading out for the evening.

“We would like to remind the students that you could potentially be arrested for being intoxicated in a public place,” police said.

The city’s bylaw officers can be reached at 519-837-2529 or through their website. Guelph police’s non-emergency number is 519-824-1212.

