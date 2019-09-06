Guelph group looking for more ‘men who give a damn’ to help local organizations

In what is cleverly disguised as a guys night out, a Guelph group is hoping to attract more “men who give a damn” to raise money for local organizations.

The Guelph chapter of 100 Men Who Give a Damn has already outgrown the name, with over 200 members registered.

READ MORE: Guelph federal candidates discuss their plans to tackle food insecurity

Almost in their third year, the group of guys have already raised over $73,000 for several local organizations with very little effort, but there is still room to grow.

“We’re pretty proud of that and we’re hoping to do better in the future by getting new members and being able to support our charities even more,” spokesperson Tom Gill said.

The group meets four times a year at the Guelph Armories at Wyndham and Farquhar streets — each with a $100 cheque in hand.

During the casual meeting, three local charities are invited to make a brief pitch on how they will spend the funds and then members vote on who should get the money by placing a poker chip in one of three shoeboxes, representing each charity.

The charity with the most chips receives all the money raised that night.

WATCH: (March 14, 2019) Guelph businessman receives Order of Canada for sponsoring Syrian refugee families

Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis received $13,700 at the first meeting in February 2018, Wyndham House received $14,700 and the Drop-In Centre received $13,000.

“The feeling you get, it’s inspiring to see so much money in such a short amount time that you know is going to help the charity that receives it in a meaningful way,” Gill said.

The simple and informal process only takes a couple hours and Gill said it’s a great way for friends to get together, meet new people, connect with local charities and give back to the community.

But he jokingly admitted that the idea was actually stolen.

“One of the guys, his wife had joined the 100 Women Who Care, and like any good idea, men copy the women. It got traction and it just started from there,” he said.

READ MORE: Guelph teachers shave their heads after students raise $5K for Heart and Stroke Foundation

100 Men Who Give a Damn actually has chapters all across North America.

It is not a registered charity — there are no employees and they don’t even have a bank account, since the cheques are directly handed to the winning charity that night.

The most rewarding part is hearing how the contributions have helped. Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis said their contribution went towards programming and services for women and children in need of crisis intervention.

“It was and still is an overwhelming gift of generosity from caring men in our community who truly want to improve the city we all call home,” they said on the testimonial page on 100 Men’s website.

Gill, who is a 30-year member with Guelph police, said the contribution they made to the Drop-In Centre sticks out for him since they purchased much-needed furniture.

“They were able to get what would typically be a ‘want’ addressed as opposed to a ‘need,'” he said.

According to him, the meetings could not be more casual, with guys chatting over a drink before hearing the charity’s pitch, then voting.

“At the end of the night, it’s a good feeling when you leave by giving a little bit, but you feel like you’ve really given a lot,” Gill said.

There’s also no commitment. Gill joked there is a member who has never missed a donation but has yet to show up to a meeting.

READ MORE: Neighbourhood group to open community fridge in Guelph

While they haven’t set specific goals, the group wants to gain new members. Those interested in joining can register on 100 Men’s website.

They’re next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Guelph Armories. Another meeting will be held on Nov. 26.