Rick Zamperin: Bianca Andreescu, a force for years to come

Bianca Andreescu is on top of the tennis world after becoming the first Canadian to win one of the sport’s four major championships on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native capped off an unimaginable 2019 season by beating the legendary Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday’s final of the U.S. Open.

Andreescu wasn’t even ranked in the top 100 when the season began, but fast forward a few months and she sits at No. 5 after winning at Indian Wells, winning the Rogers Cup and winning her first of what could be many majors.

READ MORE: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open

Her meteoric rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis is nothing short of incredible. This year has certainly been a dream season for Andreescu and her growing fanbase.

Now we look ahead, not just to the remaining tournaments in 2019, but to the years to come.

The number of players that have won the US Open on their main-draw debut? It's a short list: @Bandreescu_ became the first on Saturday.https://t.co/a7xlEoYcSa | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/hsa59mOtj8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2019

In sports, it’s not only a matter of what have you done lately, but what can you do next?

In short, the sky is the limit for Andreescu. Her moxie, her power, her spin rate, and now her experience of winning a major against the greatest-ever woman tennis player will make the teen sensation a force on tour for years to come.

WATCH: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu makes history as she captures Grand Slam title

A top-five player in the world. A first-time Grand Slam champion. An instant national hero.

Bianca Andreescu has arrived and it looks like she is going to be doing some amazing things on the tennis court for years to come.